First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 408,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,215. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

