FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 13.38%.

FitLife Brands Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of FTLF opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $119.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.95. FitLife Brands has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on FitLife Brands in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

