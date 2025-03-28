FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Down 94.6% in March

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS FLIDF remained flat at $52.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $52.00.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
