Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6855 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 8.8% increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63.
Formula Systems (1985) has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FORTY opened at $89.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22. Formula Systems has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $100.00.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
