Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORTY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 848. Formula Systems has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Featured Stories

