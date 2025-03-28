Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 12,282 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $31.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

