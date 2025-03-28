Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $275,000 Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8,172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,003,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,708 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $29,350,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,669,000 after buying an additional 820,686 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 6,617,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,364,000 after acquiring an additional 633,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,407,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.13. ZTO Express has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

