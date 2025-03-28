Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Buys 361 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $311.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.51. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $337.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

