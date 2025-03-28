Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FJUL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:FJUL opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

