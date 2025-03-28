Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 29.3% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $36,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $194.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

