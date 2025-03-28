Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 772,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after acquiring an additional 765,225 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 425,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 371,441 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after buying an additional 365,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,338,000. Finally, May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,774,000.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
SLYG opened at $83.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.07.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.