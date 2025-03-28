Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,336 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 143,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,795,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.
STERIS Stock Up 0.6 %
STE stock opened at $224.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.63. STERIS plc has a one year low of $197.82 and a one year high of $248.24.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
