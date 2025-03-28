Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,951,353,000 after acquiring an additional 380,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,413,570,000 after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $214.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.45 and a 200 day moving average of $216.81.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.