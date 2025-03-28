Frontier Asset Absolute Return ETF Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:FARX)

Frontier Asset Absolute Return ETF (NYSEARCA:FARX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0868 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Frontier Asset Absolute Return ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Frontier Asset Absolute Return ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.52. Frontier Asset Absolute Return ETF has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

Get Frontier Asset Absolute Return ETF alerts:

Frontier Asset Absolute Return ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Frontier Asset Absolute Return ETF (FARX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund seeks to achieve long-term total return through an actively managed fund-of-funds that utilizes an absolute return approach. The portfolio generally holds 6 to 20 underlying ETFs across multiple asset classes.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Asset Absolute Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Asset Absolute Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.