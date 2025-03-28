Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2.81) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Frontier IP Group had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 314.53%.

Frontier IP Group stock traded up GBX 0.92 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 25.42 ($0.33). 387,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,476. Frontier IP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 45 ($0.58). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.32.

Frontier IP Group Company Profile

Frontier IP Group builds value by uniting science, industry and finance to commercialise university intellectual property.

Our strategy is based on proving the commercial worth of IP developed by our portfolio companies before raising significant sums of money to support their further growth. We earn equity stakes in return for providing a range of hands-on commercialisation services.

