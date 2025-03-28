Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Sold by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2,104.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of YMM stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This is a boost from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

