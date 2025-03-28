FY2025 EPS Estimates for Avantor Increased by Zacks Research

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Avantor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 346,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Avantor by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,766,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,228,000 after purchasing an additional 493,408 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,922,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 723,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after buying an additional 227,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,753.87. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

