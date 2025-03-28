FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Reed’s Issued By Roth Capital

Reed’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Reed’s in a research report issued on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. The consensus estimate for Reed’s’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share.

Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reed’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS REED opened at $1.39 on Friday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

About Reed's

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

