G. Walmsley Graham Purchases 91,309 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 91,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $4,086,077.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,091,309 shares in the company, valued at $48,836,077.75. The trade was a 9.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

G. Walmsley Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, G. Walmsley Graham acquired 50,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,500.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, G. Walmsley Graham bought 200,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of -0.19. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,896,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,392,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,859,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,840,000 after buying an additional 940,388 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after buying an additional 800,216 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,059,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

