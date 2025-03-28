Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the February 28th total of 51,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GAIA. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
GAIA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 54,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,268. Gaia has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
