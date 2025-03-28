Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

GAMB has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of GAMB opened at $13.35 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,168,000. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,700,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,320.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 315,631 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 501.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 323,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 269,916 shares during the period. Finally, Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

