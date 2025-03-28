Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 38,473 Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned about 0.31% of Enterprise Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,668 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a market cap of $498.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $44.41.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

