GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Down 23.6% – Should You Sell?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 23.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Approximately 42,604,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,259% from the average daily volume of 3,133,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).
GCM Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.73.
GCM Resources Company Profile
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
