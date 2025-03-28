Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.06. 10,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 182,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Gelteq Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86.

Institutional Trading of Gelteq

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gelteq stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Gelteq at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gelteq Company Profile

Gelteq Inc is a biotechnology company which specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of ingestible gel platform designed for nutrient and drug delivery. The Company is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within core verticals pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications and sports nutrition.

