Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Issues Earnings Results

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Genelux Stock Up 1.7 %

GNLX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 203,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,485. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Genelux has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genelux currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

