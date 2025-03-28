General Motors Q1 EPS Forecast Reduced by Zacks Research

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2026 earnings at $11.76 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GM. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price target on General Motors in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

