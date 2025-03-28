Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70. 295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.42.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in the United States of America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products; Biologics Development Services; Industrial Synthetic Biology Products; and Cell Therapy.

