Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.55. 25,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,605. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 149.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 57,712 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 88,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 409.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,887 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Getty Realty by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

