Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.3 %

GOODN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.91.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.26%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

