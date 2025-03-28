Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $5.00. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 12,766 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.
Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SELF. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 151,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 459,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
