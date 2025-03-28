Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Up 3,904.3% in March

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 3,904.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $132,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

