Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,735,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 545,608 shares.The stock last traded at $36.76 and had previously closed at $37.62.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -214.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,244 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,274,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,563 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

