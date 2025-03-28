Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 61.3% in March

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the February 28th total of 770,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 635,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 249,987 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

