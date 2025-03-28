Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Trading Up 12.9% – Here’s Why

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) rose 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Glucose Health Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Glucose Health

(Get Free Report)

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.