Gold Stocks To Watch Today – March 28th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and Barrick Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares in companies involved in the exploration, extraction, and production of gold. These stocks provide investors with indirect exposure to gold prices, as their performance is influenced by both the market value of gold and the operational success of the underlying mining companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,201,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,741,201. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,295,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,710,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,396,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $55.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. 5,851,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,699,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. Newmont has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

GOLD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. 11,900,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,808,477. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58.

