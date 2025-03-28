Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Here’s Why

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.72. 13,947,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 28,076,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.62.

Get Grab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Grab

Grab Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.