GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.00

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 60.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Stock Down 10.5 %

TQQY stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $25.37.

Get GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF alerts:

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across energy, real estate, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, information technology, communication services, utilities sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.