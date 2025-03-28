GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.00

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 60.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Stock Down 10.5 %
TQQY stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $25.37.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF
