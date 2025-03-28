Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.47 ($0.06), with a volume of 16028567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

Great Southern Copper Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £21.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.72.

Great Southern Copper Company Profile

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

