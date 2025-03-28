Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $13.73. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 109,808 shares traded.

SUPV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,896,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,659,000 after buying an additional 1,423,383 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 585.4% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,295,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,497 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth about $11,251,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,409,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 742,479 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 211,166 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

