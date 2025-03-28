H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

FUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

