H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Zacks reports. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,342. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.40. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HNNMY shares. Hsbc Global Res cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

