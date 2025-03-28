H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Zacks reports. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

HNNMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

