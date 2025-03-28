Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($1.26), Zacks reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 242.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Trading Down 0.2 %

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.