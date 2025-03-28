Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($1.26), Zacks reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 242.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Trading Down 0.2 %
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.88.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Momentum Stocks Near 52-Week Highs to Watch for More Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.