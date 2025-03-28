Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 93,622 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 110.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 40,416 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,123 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679 over the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HRMY. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

