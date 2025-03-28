Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 438,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 222,507 shares.The stock last traded at $33.75 and had previously closed at $33.62.
Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.
Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.1177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.
Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile
The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.
