Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 438,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 222,507 shares.The stock last traded at $33.75 and had previously closed at $33.62.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.1177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

