HC Wainwright Issues Positive Outlook for Alumis Earnings

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alumis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.29). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alumis’ current full-year earnings is ($8.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alumis’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

ALMS opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. Alumis has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alumis in the third quarter valued at about $3,266,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Alumis in the third quarter worth about $866,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alumis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Alumis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

