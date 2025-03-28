Head to Head Survey: SouthPeak Interactive (OTCMKTS:SOPK) & FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

SouthPeak Interactive (OTCMKTS:SOPK – Get Free Report) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SouthPeak Interactive and FS KKR Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthPeak Interactive N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital 29.98% 12.31% 5.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.3% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of SouthPeak Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthPeak Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital $664.00 million 8.90 $696.00 million $2.09 10.10

This table compares SouthPeak Interactive and FS KKR Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than SouthPeak Interactive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SouthPeak Interactive and FS KKR Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthPeak Interactive 0 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital 1 4 0 0 1.80

FS KKR Capital has a consensus target price of $21.30, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given FS KKR Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than SouthPeak Interactive.

Volatility & Risk

SouthPeak Interactive has a beta of 3.19, indicating that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats SouthPeak Interactive on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthPeak Interactive

SouthPeak Interactive Corporation develops, markets, and publishes interactive entertainment software. The company offers videogames for various gaming and entertainment hardware platforms, including home videogame consoles, such as Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, and Sony PS3 and PS2; for handheld platforms, including Nintendo DS, Nintendo DSi, Sony PlayStation Portable, Sony PSPgo, and Apple iPhone; for game applications for the Next Generation NVIDIA Tegra mobile processor, which is used in Droid phones and tablets; and for personal computers. It serves various customers ranging from casual players to hardcore gaming enthusiasts. The company sells its products to retailers and distributors in North America and the United Kingdom, and primarily to distributors in the rest of Europe, Australia, and Asia. SouthPeak Interactive Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Midlothian, Virginia.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It focus on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to private upper middle market companies with annual EBITDA of $50 million to $100 million at the time of investment. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

