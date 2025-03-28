Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 24,696 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,696 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 184,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 88,875 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 339,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,434,000 after acquiring an additional 33,948 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 571,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $635,202,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FIS opened at $75.17 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIS

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.