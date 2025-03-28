Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 247.1% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.25% of Helius Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSDT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 54,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,932. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 244.82% and a negative net margin of 1,764.74%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

