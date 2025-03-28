Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.29% from the stock’s current price.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

HXL traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $56.23. 207,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 200,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

